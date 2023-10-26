Technology Sector Update for 10/26/2023: CLS, META, WDC, SDA

Tech stocks were declining late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) retreating 1.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 0.4%.

In corporate news, Celestica (CLS) shares tumbled 11% even as the company posted better-than-projected Q3 results.

Meta Platforms (META) reported Q3 results late Wednesday that exceeded market expectations. However, Chief Financial Officer Susan Li said the company is "very subject to volatility in the macro landscape," adding that the "revenue outlook is uncertain" for next year. Meta shares fell 3.3%.

Western Digital's (WDC) talks to merge the semiconductor memory business with Japan's Kioxia were terminated, Nikkei Asia reported Thursday. Western Digital shares dropped more than 9%.

SunCar Technology (SDA) shares slumped 28% after it said Thursday it has signed deals with investors for a $21 million follow-on offering of class A shares priced at $8.18 per share.

