Technology Sector Update for 10/26/2022: LRN,FFIV,STX,TENB,GOOG,GOOGL,MSFT

Technology stocks extended their Wednesday slide following disappointing quarterly results overnight for sector titans Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

At last look the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 2.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slipped 1.1% this afternoon, giving back an early advance.

In company news, Stride (LRN) plunged almost 30% after the education technology company reported a $19.9 million adjusted operating loss for its first fiscal quarter, reversing a $4.5 million during the same quarter last year. Stride shares were also struggling after Morgan Stanley cut its price target for the stock by $4 to $43 but reiterated its overweight rating.

F5 (FFIV) retreated 7.8% after the company reported a drop in its fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings, compared with year-ago levels and also guiding net income for the quarter ending Dec. 31 trailing Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.62 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $3.01 per share last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.52 per share.

Seagate Technology (STX) lost 7% after reporting fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, down from $2.35 per share a year ago, and missing the Capital IQ consensus of $0.71 per share. The company also said board members earlier this week approved a restructuring plan that includes an 8% reduction in its workforce and resulting in $60 million to $70 million in pretax charges during the current quarter, largely for employee severance and other termination costs.

Tenable Holdings (TENB) gained more than 17% after reporting improved Q3 results also exceeding Wall Street expectations and it projected FY22 earnings and revenue above analyst forecasts. The company said it earned $0.15 per share during the quarter ended Sept. 30, more than doubling its $0.07 per share profit a year earlier and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $0.03 per share.

