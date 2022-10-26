Technology Sector Update for 10/26/2022: GOOG, GOOGL, META, FTV, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently down by about 2%.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) was slipping past 6% after it reported Q3 diluted earnings of $1.06 per share, down from $1.40 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.25.

Meta Platforms (META) has been ordered to pay 346.7 million Turkish lira ($18.6 million) by the country's competition authority for allegedly violating competition laws, the regulator said. Meta Platforms was down more than 4% recently.

Fortive (FTV) was more than 3% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.79 per diluted share, up from $0.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.76.

