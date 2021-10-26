Technology Sector Update for 10/26/2021: NVDA, FB, CVLT

Technology stocks were moderately higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday rising 0.4% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Nvidia (NVDA) rose 6.6% after Piper Sandler Tuesday raised its price target for the chipmaker by $35 to $260 a share and reiterated its overweight stock rating.

To the downside, Facebook (FB) fell 5.1% after reporting below-consensus Q3 revenue and projected Q4 revenue also trailing analyst forecasts, upstaging better-than-expected earnings for the September quarter and the social media giant also boosting its stock buyback program by $50 billion. The company sees revenue for the current quarter in a range of $31.5 billion to $34 billion compared with Street views looking for $34.8 billion for its Q4 ending Dec. 31.

Commvault (CVLT) tumbled almost 19% after the data protection company reported non-GAAP net income of of $0.48 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30 on $177.8 million in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.57 per share adjusted profit on $184.8 million in revenue.

