Technology Sector Update for 10/26/2021: CRWD,AMZN,NVDA,FB,CVLT,MSFT,GOOG,GOOGL

Technology stocks were higher ahead of Microsoft (MSFT) and Google parent company Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) reporting earnings after Tuesday's close. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was rising 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was adding 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, CrowdStrike (CRWD) climbed 2.9% after the data protection company announced new features to its CrowdStrike Falcon platform to further protect customers on Amazon (AMZN) Web Services from ransomware attacks. Financial details were not disclosed.

Nvidia (NVDA) surged 6.9% after Piper Sandler Tuesday raised its price target for the chipmaker by $35 to $260 a share and reiterated its overweight stock rating.

Facebook (FB) fell 4.2% after reporting below-consensus Q3 revenue and projected Q4 revenue also trailing analyst forecasts, upstaging better-than-expected earnings for the September quarter and the social media giant also boosting its stock buyback program by $50 billion. The company sees revenue for the current quarter in a range of $31.5 billion to $34 billion compared with Street views looking for $34.8 billion for its Q4 ending Dec. 31.

Commvault (CVLT) tumbled more than 19% after the data protection company reported non-GAAP net income of of $0.48 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30 on $177.8 million in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.57 per share adjusted profit on $184.8 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.