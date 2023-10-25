Technology Sector Update for 10/25/2023: GOOG, MSFT, JBT

Tech stocks were falling Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index tumbling 3.8%.

In corporate news, Alphabet (GOOG) shares slumped over 9% as the company logged lower annual growth in its cloud business for Q3 compared with the previous two quarters.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares rose 2.4% following better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

John Bean Technologies (JBT) gained 9% after it posted higher-than-expected Q3 earnings and updated its 2023 outlook.

