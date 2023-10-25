News & Insights

Technology
FTV

Technology Sector Update for 10/25/2023: FTV, SHEN, GOOG, MSFT

October 25, 2023 — 03:44 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks declined late Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index tumbling 4%.

In corporate news, Fortive (FTV) shares fell 8.1% after the company reported fiscal Q3 revenue that missed estimates by analysts.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) said late Tuesday it agreed to buy the parent company of Horizon Telecom for $385 million. Shenandoah gained 9.8%.

Alphabet (GOOG) shares slumped 9.4% as the company logged lower annual growth in its cloud business for Q3 compared with the previous two quarters.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares rose 3% following better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

