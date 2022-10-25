Technology
Technology Sector Update for 10/25/2022: GLW, SAP, LOGI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.12% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.06% lower recently.

Corning (GLW) was slipping past 6% after it reported Q3 core earnings of $0.51 per share, down from $0.56 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.51.

SAP (SAP) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of 1.12 euros ($1.10) per share, down from 1.74 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1.23 euros. SAP was recently advancing by more than 3%.

Logitech International (LOGI) reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.84 per diluted share, down from $1.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $$0.82. Logitech was recently gaining over 7% in value.

