Technology Sector Update for 10/25/2022: CALX,LOGI,XRX

Technology stocks were advancing on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2% in afternoon trading.

In company news, Calix (CALX) stock rose past 16% after the company late Monday reported Q3 results topping Wall Street forecasts and also guiding revenue for its current Q4 above analyst estimates. The cloud software firm is projecting revenue for the three months ending Dec. 31 in a range of $237 million and $243 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $220.9 million in Q4 revenue.

Logitech International (LOGI) shares added more than 11% after the computer peripherals company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.84 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30, down from $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $0.82 per share.

Xerox (XRX) shares dropped more than 16% after the workplace technology company reported non-GAAP Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share, down from $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.40 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.