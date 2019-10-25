Technology Sector Update for 10/25/2019: VCRA, KN, INTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Technology
Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.35%

AAPL: -0.21%

IBM: -0.35%

CSCO: +0.39%

GOOG: -0.68%

Top technology stocks were mostly lower pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Vocera Communications (VCRA), which was slumping by more than 27% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share, higher than $0.20 per share in the year-ago quarter, and higher than the $0.19 per share consensus net income estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) Knowles (KN) said its Q3 non-GAAP net earnings were $35.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, improving year over year from $32.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, matching consensus estimates. Knowles was recently down almost 5%.

(+) Intel (INTC) was 3% higher as it adjusted EPS rose to $1.42 in Q3 from $1.40 a year earlier, easily outshining analysts' estimates of $1.24 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue was flat at $19.2 billion from a year ago, also exceeding the $18.07 billion estimate.

