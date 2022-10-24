Technology
Technology Sector Update for 10/24/2022: WKEY, CAN, SRAD, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were gaining premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.73% higher, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.36% recently.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) was rallying past 10% after saying it is extending its footprint to Gibraltar to provide trust services in collaboration with Continent 8 Technologies.

Canaan (CAN) was down more than 2% after announcing it has launched the Avalon Made A13 series, a new bitcoin mining machine that is powered by advanced application-specific integrated circuit technologies.

Sportradar (SRAD) was more than 1% higher after saying it was chosen by the National Hockey League to provide its over-the-top platform to power the league's on-demand video streaming service.

