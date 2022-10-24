Technology Sector Update for 10/24/2022: GILT,WKEY,NNDM

Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) rose 6.1% after Monday saying it has received more than $10 million in orders for its Ka-band AeroStream line of satellite transceivers to provide inflight internet connectivity for an unnamed aerospace systems integrator.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) added 5.2% after the Swiss cybersecurity company announced a new collaboration with privately held Continent 8 Technologies to provide digital identity, internet of things and related services in Gibraltar.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) gained nearly 1% after the electronic components manufacturer Monday said it expects to report around $10 million in Q3 revenue, representing a 646% increase over its year-ago levels. Financial results for the three months ended Sept. 30 are due on Dec. 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.