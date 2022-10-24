Technology Sector Update for 10/24/2022: CDNS, INTC, GILT, WKEY, NNDM

Technology stocks continued their recent advance on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) rose 1.4% after the software firm said it has joined the US government's new Intel Foundry Services alliance supporting domestic development and delivery of system-on-chip designs and allowing Cadence to adapt Intel (INTC) manufacturing processes for its electronic design automation tools and intellectual property.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) also gained 1.4% after the electronic components manufacturer Monday said it expects to report around $10 million in Q3 revenue, representing a 646% increase over its year-ago levels. Financial results for the three months ended Sept. 30 are due on Dec. 1.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) added 5.6% after the Swiss cybersecurity company announced a new collaboration with privately held Continent 8 Technologies to provide digital identity, internet of things and related services in Gibraltar.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) climbed 7% after saying it has received more than $10 million in orders for its AeroStream line of Ka-band satellite transceivers to provide inflight internet connectivity for an unnamed aerospace systems integrator.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.