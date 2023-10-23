News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 10/23/2023: ESMT, OKTA, GOOG, GOOGL, XLK, XSD

October 23, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 0.8%.

EngageSmart (ESMT) was up more than 11% after confirming that it agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $23 per EngageSmart share or a total of $4 billion.

Okta (OKTA) was down more than 7% after saying a threat actor gained unauthorized access to its support case management system using stolen credentials.

Japan's competition regulator said it is investigating if Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google is violating antitrust law by demanding smartphone makers prioritize its apps and services over rival products. Alphabet was down 0.4% in recent Monday premarket activity.

