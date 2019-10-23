Technology Sector Update for 10/23/2019: IRBT, TXN, NOW, SAP, NKE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.35%

AAPL: +0.64%

IBM: -0.03%

CSCO: -0.50%

GOOG: +0.21%

Technology heavyweights were mixed in Wednesday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) iRobot (IRBT), which was slumping more than 16% after it reported $1.50 non-GAAP earnings per share for Q3, up from $1.34 per share in the year-ago period, beating Capital IQ estimate of $0.65 per share, if comparable.

(-) Texas Instruments (TXN) was down 8% as its earnings fell to $1.49 per share in Q3 from $1.58 per share a year earlier, and revenue fell to $3.77 billion from $4.26 billion over the same period. The company said its EPS included a 9-cent benefit for items that were not in its original guidance.

(-) ServiceNow (NOW) said Bill McDermott, former CEO of Germany's SAP (SAP), will join the company by year-end 2019 as CEO, succeeding John Donahoe, who is stepping down to become CEO of Nike (NKE) in January 2020. ServiceNow was recently retreating more than 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.