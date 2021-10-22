Technology Sector Update for 10/22/2021: SNAP, FB, TWTR, PINS, INTC, ROP

Technology stocks were mixed in premarket activity Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) dipped 0.3%.

Snap (SNAP) dropped more than 22% after the social media company reported mixed Q3 results. CEO Evan Spiegel was also cited as saying in a Capital IQ transcript of the company's earnings call on Thursday that the company's advertising business was impacted by privacy-related changes on Apple's (APPL) iPhones.

The Snap slide caused a domino effect on social media companies, with shares of Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), and Pinterest (PINS) down 4.6%, 4.1%, and 2.4%, respectively.

Intel (INTC) sank more than 9% despite reporting higher adjusted profit and revenue and raising its full-year profit outlook.

Roper Technologies (ROP) was flat after reporting higher Q3 results but guiding Q4 and full-year profit below Street views.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.