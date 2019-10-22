Technology Sector Update for 10/22/2019: STMP, UPS, CDNS, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.31%

AAPL: +0.37%

IBM: +0.10%

CSCO: +0.15%

GOOG: +0.15%

Top technology stocks were rallying pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Stamps.com (STMP), which was more than 18% higher after United Parcel Service (UPS) announced a new collaboration with the company to provide over 740,000 customers of the latter with access to discounted UPS shipping rates.

(+) Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) was advancing by more than 4% after it reported adjusted EPS of $0.54 in Q3, up from $0.49 a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $0.51 in a Capital IQ poll.

(-) Infosys (INFY) was declining by over 2% after the company said that it has received whistleblower complaints alleging "unethical practices."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.