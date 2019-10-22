Technology Sector Update for 10/22/2019: IDCC,CISN,TEUM

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.62%

AAPL +0.40%

IBM +0.43%

CSCO +0.88%

GOOG +0.10%

Technology stocks were falling in Tuesday trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 sinking over 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping more than 0.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) InterDigital (IDCC) rose over 6% after the cellular technologies firm reached an agreement with Chinese mobile telephone-maker ZTE settling all of the legal fights over patents between the companies. The deal covers the sale of ZTE's 3G, 4G and 5G handsets and tablets along with its high efficiency video coding technologies used in those devices. InterDigital also received a partial release of previous infringement claims by ZTE.

In other sector news:

(+) Cision (CISN) climbed more than 19% after the software firm agreed to a $2.74 billion buyout offer from Platinum Equity. Under terms of the proposed transaction, the private-equity firm will pay $10 for each Cision share, representing an 18.3% premium over Monday's closing price. The company can also pursue a better offer through Nov. 12.

(-) Pareteum (TEUM) dropped almost 57% to a worst-ever 32 cents a share after the cloud platform company late Monday said it will restate its financial reports for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2018 and for quarters ended March 31 and June 30 for prematurely recording revenue in those periods. The company estimated its FY18 revenue could be reduced by about $9 million for 2018 and by around $24 million during the first half of FY19. It also said its FY19 results likely will miss Wall Street expectations.

