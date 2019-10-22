Technology Sector Update for 10/22/2019: HPE,AMD,IDCC,CISN,TEUM

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were extending their Tuesday declines in late trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 sinking almost 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping more than 0.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) was narrowly lower after saying its Cray supercomputer unit Tuesday received a GBP48 million contract from UK Research and Innovation to upgrade the government-sponsored program's computing capabilities with its next-generation Archer2 supercomputer. Once installation is complete next year, it will be the most powerful supercomputer in use in the UK, with 11 times the capacity of its Archer predecessor and will be equipped with Advanced Micro Device's (AMD) EPYC processors and Cray's Slingshot interconnect and ClusterStor storage systems.

In other sector news:

(+) Cision (CISN) climbed more than 19% after the software firm agreed to a $2.74 billion buyout offer from Platinum Equity. Under terms of the proposed transaction, the private-equity firm will pay $10 for each Cision share, representing an 18.3% premium over Monday's closing price. The company can also pursue a better offer through Nov. 12.

(+) InterDigital (IDCC) rose over 7% after the cellular technologies firm reached an agreement with Chinese mobile telephone-maker ZTE settling all of their patent litigation. The deal covers the sale of ZTE's 3G, 4G and 5G handsets and tablets along with its high-efficiency video coding technologies used in those devices. InterDigital also received a partial release of prior infringement claims by ZTE.

(-) Pareteum (TEUM) dropped 60% to a worst-ever 29 cents a share after the cloud platform company late Monday said it will restate its financial reports for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2018 and for quarters ended March 31 and June 30 for prematurely recording revenue in those periods. The company estimated its FY18 revenue could be reduced by about $9 million for 2018 and by around $24 million during the first half of FY19. It also said its FY19 results likely will miss Wall Street expectations.

