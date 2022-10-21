Technology Sector Update for 10/21/2022: SNAP, TWTR, TSLA, TC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.73%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently slipping 0.99%.

Snap (SNAP) was shedding over 29% in value after it reported a Q3 adjusted net income of $0.08 per diluted share, down from $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast an adjusted per-share loss of $0.01.

Twitter (TWTR) has told its employees there are no plans for layoffs affecting the whole company following its deal to be acquired by Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source who saw an email sent to staff by Twitter general counsel Sean Edgett. Twitter was down more than 4% recently.

TuanChe (TC) said it signed a cooperation deal with YangMing New Energy Technology to collaborate on improving research capabilities and supply chain capacity for electric-vehicle batteries. TuanChe was slipping past 4% recently.

