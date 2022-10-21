Technology Sector Update for 10/21/2022: LHX,QBTS,AMZN,SNAP

Technology stocks were advancing in Friday trade, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2.3% this afternoon.

In company news, L3Harris Technologies (LHX) climbed 3.9% after the aerospace and defense contractor Friday added another $3 billion to its existing stock buyback program, increasing the authorization for share repurchases to around $4.5 billion.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) rose 2.6% after Friday saying it was now selling its software offerings through Amazon's (AMZN) AWS Marketplace, including access to its Leap quantum cloud platform and machine learning tools and becoming the first pure-play quantum computing company available on the digital marketplace.

Snap (SNAP) stumbled Friday, at one point shedding over 32% to fall to its lowest share price since January 2019, after the social media company missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 revenue and it declined to provide guidance for the current quarter, citing "near-term headwinds" as advertisers pare their marketing budgets amid rising prices and increased borrowing costs. Q3 revenue grew 6% year-over-year to $1.13 billion, narrowly lagging the $1.14 billion analyst mean.

