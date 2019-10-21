Technology Sector Update for 10/21/2019: SCWX,SAP,MSFT,MFGP

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.44%

AAPL +1.72%

IBM -1.25%

CSCO +1.33%

GOOG +0.05%

Technology stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 posting a nearly 1% gain while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising almost 1.7%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) SecureWorks (SCWX) climbed more than 5.5% on Monday when the cybersecurity firm said it has selected Steve Hardy to be its new chief marketing officer, effective immediately. Hardy most recently was the head of marketing at medical device company PerkinElmer Inc.

In other sector news:

(+) SAP SE (SAP) rose over 2% after the German software giant Monday reported Q3 net income of EUR1.30 per share, improving on a EUR1.14 per share profit during the same quarter last year and matching the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 30. Separately, SAP said it reached a deal with Microsoft (MSFT) to accelerate customer adoption of its S/4HANA and SAP Cloud Platform on Microsoft Azure.

(-) Micro Focus International (MFGP) dropped more than 13% after Open Text (OTEX) denied market speculation it was considering buying the rival enterprise software firm.

