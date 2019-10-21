Technology
MFGP

Technology Sector Update for 10/21/2019: MFGP, OTEX, SAP, TER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.64%

AAPL: +0.52%

IBM: -0.89%

CSCO: +0.62%

GOOG: +0.57%

Technology majors were mostly higher pre-market Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Micro Focus International (MFGP), which was declining by over 11% after Open Text (OTEX) denied speculation that it is considering buying the rival company.

(+) German software company SAP (SAP) was up more than 2% after it reported Q3 earnings of EUR1.30 ($1.45) per share, up from EUR1.14 per share in the prior-year quarter and matching the estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(+) Teradyne (TER) was slightly higher after it agreed to acquire AutoGuide Mobile Robots, a maker of autonomous mobile robots, for $58 million in cash plus $107 million in milestone payments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MFGP OTEX SAP TER MSFT

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular