Technology Sector Update for 10/21/2019: MFGP, OTEX, SAP, TER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG
Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: +0.64%
AAPL: +0.52%
IBM: -0.89%
CSCO: +0.62%
GOOG: +0.57%
Technology majors were mostly higher pre-market Monday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(-) Micro Focus International (MFGP), which was declining by over 11% after Open Text (OTEX) denied speculation that it is considering buying the rival company.
(+) German software company SAP (SAP) was up more than 2% after it reported Q3 earnings of EUR1.30 ($1.45) per share, up from EUR1.14 per share in the prior-year quarter and matching the estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.
In other sector news:
(+) Teradyne (TER) was slightly higher after it agreed to acquire AutoGuide Mobile Robots, a maker of autonomous mobile robots, for $58 million in cash plus $107 million in milestone payments.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.