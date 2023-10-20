Technology Sector Update for 10/20/2023: SEDG, HPE, INVE, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently advancing by 0.6%.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) was dropping 29% after saying preliminary data show Q3 revenue will likely be in the range of $720 million to $730 million, below its previous guidance of $880 million to $920 million. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $907.1 million.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) was down more than 3% after saying it estimates non-GAAP diluted earnings of $1.82 to $2.02 for its fiscal 2024. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $2.14.

Identiv (INVE) has launched Vision AI, an advanced video analytics solution designed for enhanced security measures and business intelligence. Identiv was more than 3% lower pre-bell.

