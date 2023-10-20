News & Insights

Technology
HPE

Technology Sector Update for 10/20/2023: HPE, SEDG, AZPN

October 20, 2023 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 0.5%.

In corporate news, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares fell 5.5% after the company's outlook for fiscal 2024 trailed estimates by analysts.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) shares tumbled 27% after the company slashed its Q3 outlook, prompting rating downgrades and price target cuts by several analysts.

Aspen Technology (AZPN) shares were shedding 3.6% after it said late Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Chantelle Breithaupt will leave, effective Dec. 31, for another opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPE
SEDG
AZPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.