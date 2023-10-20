Technology Sector Update for 10/20/2023: HPE, SEDG, AZPN

Tech stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 0.5%.

In corporate news, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares fell 5.5% after the company's outlook for fiscal 2024 trailed estimates by analysts.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) shares tumbled 27% after the company slashed its Q3 outlook, prompting rating downgrades and price target cuts by several analysts.

Aspen Technology (AZPN) shares were shedding 3.6% after it said late Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Chantelle Breithaupt will leave, effective Dec. 31, for another opportunity.

