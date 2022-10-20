Technology Sector Update for 10/20/2022: VRT,SMCI,ERIC

Technology stocks were advancing on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Vertiv Holdings (VRT) gained more than 11% after activist investors Starboard Value Thursday disclosed owning about 27.8 million Vertiv shares, or 7.4% of its outstanding stock.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) rose over 10% after the computer server and data storage company late Wednesday said it expects to earn between $3.05 to $3.20 per share during its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30, up from its prior guidance expecting $2.07 to $2.32 per share and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for $2.18 per share. It also increased its Q1 sales outlook above analyst estimates.

Ericsson (ERIC) dropped nearly 15% after the Swedish networking equipment company reported Q3 net income of 1.56 kronor ($0.14) per share, down from 1.73 kronor per share during the same quarter last year earlier and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting 1.84 kronor per share.

