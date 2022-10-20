Technology Sector Update for 10/20/2022: IBM,VRT,SMCI,ERIC

Technology stocks turned narrowly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 0.1%, reversing a modest midday advance, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was gaining 0.5% Thursday afternoon.

In company news, International Business Machines (IBM) gained 4.9% after the software and networking infrastructure company raised its FY22 revenue forecast, supported by solid demand for its hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence offerings that lifted its Q3 results above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.81 per share on $14.11 billion in sales during the three months ended Sept. 30, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted EPS of $1.80 per share on $13.5 billion in Q3 sales.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) rose more than 11% after the computer server and data storage company late Wednesday said it expects to earn between $3.05 to $3.20 per share during its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30, up from its prior guidance expecting $2.07 to $2.32 and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus for $2.18. It also increased its Q1 sales outlook above analyst estimates.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT) climbed 9% after activist investor Starboard Value Thursday disclosed owning about 7.4% of its outstanding stock.

To the downside, Ericsson (ERIC) dropped more than 15% after the Swedish networking equipment company reported Q3 net income of 1.56 kronor ($0.14) per share, down from 1.73 kronor last year and trailing the Capital IQ-polled consensus for 1.84 kronor.

