Technology Sector Update for 10/20/2022: ERIC, NOK, IBM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.06% higher recently and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was down 0.04% recently.

American depository receipts of Ericsson (ERIC) were down by approximately 16.7% after it reported Q3 earnings of 1.56 Swedish kronor ($0.14) per diluted share, down from 1.73 kronor per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of 1.84 kronor per share.

Nokia (NOK) reported Q3 comparable earnings of 0.10 euros ($0.098) per diluted share, up from comparable earnings of 0.08 euros per share a year earlier. Shares of Nokia were down by approximately 7.9% in recent pre-market activity.

International Business Machines (IBM) reported an adjusted EPS of $1.81 in Q3, down from adjusted EPS of $1.84 a year earlier. Shares of IBM were recently advancing by 3.4%.

