Technology Sector Update for 10/20/2021: ASML,BBIG,DKS,FB,SWIR,SW.TO

Technology stocks continued to drift below the flatline ahead of Wednesday's close, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) down 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slipped 0.2%.

In company news, ASML Holding (ASML) slumped 4.3% after the Dutch chipmaking equipment company reported a 7.1% year-over-year increase in Q3 revenue to 5.24 billion euros, below analysts' consensus for 5.34 billion euros in a Capital IQ poll.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) dropped over 17% after saying CEO Christopher Ferguson is stepping down to become a senior advisor to the company and will be succeeded by Lisa King, a former marketing executive with Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and the current chief executive at ZASH Global Media and Entertainment. Vinco also said it would change its name to ZASH, taking the name of its merger partner.

Among gainers, Sierra Wireless (SWIR) climbed 2.7% after the Canadian device-to-cloud software and equipment company said its 5G managed broadband network services are now available in the US for permanent, temporary or backup connectivity.

Facebook (FB) was 0.1% higher following reports the social media giant is considering a name change. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is slated to unveil the rebranding at the company's Connect conference next week, according to The Verge.

