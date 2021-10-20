Technology Sector Update for 10/20/2021: ASML, MU, ATVI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.07%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.17% lower recently.

ASML Holding (ASML) reported Q3 basic earnings of 4.27 euros ($4.96) per share, up from 2.54 euros per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of 4 euros. ASML was down more than 2% in recent trading.

Micron Technology (MU) said it plans to invest in excess of $150 billion over the next decade in manufacturing and research and development of memory products. Micron Technology was down more than 1% recently.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) said more than 20 individuals have exited the company and more than 20 other employees have faced disciplinary action amid claims of sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace. Activision Blizzard was recently slipping past 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.