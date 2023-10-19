News & Insights

Technology
TSM

Technology Sector Update for 10/19/2023: TSM, SAP, NOK, XLK, XSD

October 19, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) each recently inactive.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was climbing past 4% after it reported Q3 earnings of 8.14 New Taiwan dollars ($0.25) per diluted share, down from NT$10.83 a year earlier but above the NT$7.32 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

SAP (SAP) was over 5% higher after posting Q3 adjusted EPS of 1.45 euros ($1.53) from continuing operations, up from 1.10 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1.36 euros.

Nokia (NOK) was declining by more than 4% after it reported Q3 comparable EPS of 0.05 euro ($0.05), down from 0.10 euro a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.07 euro.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSM
SAP
NOK
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.