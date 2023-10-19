Technology Sector Update for 10/19/2023: TSM, SAP, NOK, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) each recently inactive.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was climbing past 4% after it reported Q3 earnings of 8.14 New Taiwan dollars ($0.25) per diluted share, down from NT$10.83 a year earlier but above the NT$7.32 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

SAP (SAP) was over 5% higher after posting Q3 adjusted EPS of 1.45 euros ($1.53) from continuing operations, up from 1.10 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1.36 euros.

Nokia (NOK) was declining by more than 4% after it reported Q3 comparable EPS of 0.05 euro ($0.05), down from 0.10 euro a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.07 euro.

