Technology Sector Update for 10/19/2023: TSLA, TSM, AVGO, VMW

Tech stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down 0.6%.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) shares tumbled past 9% after the company late Wednesday reported disappointing Q3 results that included a shrinking gross margin.

Broadcom's (AVGO) $69 billion purchase of VMware (VMW) faces a further delay in approval by China's State Administration of Market Regulation after the Biden administration toughened rules to block Beijing's access to high-performance semiconductors, the Financial Times reported Thursday. VMware shares slumped more than 9% and Broadcom was down 1%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) shares rose 3.9% after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.