Technology Sector Update for 10/19/2023: NXU

Tech stocks fell late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.4%.

In corporate news, Nxu (NXU) shares slumped 39% after the company said it priced a public offering of 86 million shares of Class A common stock at $0.035 per share, targeting gross proceeds of $3 million.

Tesla (TSLA) shares tumbled past 10% after the company late Wednesday reported disappointing Q3 results that included a shrinking gross margin.

Broadcom's (AVGO) $69 billion purchase of VMware (VMW) faces a further delay in approval by China's State Administration of Market Regulation after the Biden administration toughened rules to block Beijing's access to high-performance semiconductors, the Financial Times reported Thursday. VMware shares slumped 10%, and Broadcom was down 2.3%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) shares rose 3.6% after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

