Technology Sector Update for 10/19/2022: STGW, CGNT, SVRE

Technology stocks were retreating in midweek trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing less than 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Stagwell (STGW) declined 3.8% after the data analytics firm Wednesday announced its purchase of Epicenter Experience, with the cloud software company becoming part of its Stagwell Marketing Cloud unit and continuing to be led by its current executive team. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cognyte Software (CGNT) rose 7% after the investigative analytics software firm Wednesday announced the sale of its Situational Intelligence business to the privately held Volaris Group for $47.5 million, plus potential earn-out payments based on its future performance. The deal is expected to close before the end of Cognyte's Q4.

SaverOne 2014 (SVRE) jumped out to an 8.7% gain after Wednesday saying it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Italian-French truck manufacturer Iveco to add its vehicle-safety tools preventing cellphone distraction for drivers to Iveco trucks as soon as 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

