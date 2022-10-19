Technology Sector Update for 10/19/2022: SOBR,STGW,CGNT,SVRE

Technology stocks declined moderately in midweek trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Sobr Safe (SOBR) climbed over 11% after Wednesday saying an unnamed commercial construction firm is now using its SOBRcheck alcohol screening tool for more than 400 employees across multiple locations through Butterfield Onsite Drug Testing, a SOBRsafe distribution partner.

Cognyte Software (CGNT) rose 8% after the investigative analytics software firm Wednesday announced the sale of its Situational Intelligence business to the privately held Volaris Group for $47.5 million, plus potential earn-out payments based on its future performance. The deal is expected to close before the end of Cognyte's Q4 in late January.

SaverOne 2014 (SVRE) jumped out to a 9% gain after Wednesday saying it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Italian-French truck manufacturer Iveco to add its vehicle-safety tools preventing cellphone distraction for drivers to Iveco trucks as soon as 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

To the downside, Stagwell (STGW) declined 4.2% after the data analytics firm Wednesday announced its purchase of Epicenter Experience, with the cloud software company becoming part of its Stagwell Marketing Cloud unit and continuing to be led by its current executive team.

