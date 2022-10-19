Technology
Technology Sector Update for 10/19/2022: ASML, ONDS, JG, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down more than 1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.61% recently.

ASML Holding (ASML) was climbing past 4% after it reported fiscal Q3 net income of 4.29 euros ($4.22) per diluted share, up from 4.26 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected 3.58 euros.

Ondas Holdings (ONDS) was over 4% higher after saying its American Robotics unit has secured a new purchase order from a US oil-and- gas company.

Aurora Mobile (JG) was up more than 1% after saying it has signed a letter of responsibility to join in developing a mobile app testing and certification platform.

