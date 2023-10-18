Technology Sector Update for 10/18/2023: WIT, ASML, ACN, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.3% lower recently.

Wipro (WIT) was slipping past 3% after it reported fiscal Q2 revenue of 225.16 billion Indian rupees ($2.7 billion), down from 225.40 billion Indian rupees a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 228.45 billion Indian rupees.

ASML Holding (ASML) reported Q3 net profit of 4.81 euros ($5.08) per diluted share, up from 4.29 euros per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 4.67 euros. ASML Holding was nearly 3% lower pre-bell.

Accenture (ACN) was 0.4% lower after saying it has acquired German business process services company ON Service Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

