Technology Sector Update for 10/18/2023: TGL, MSFT, AMZN, SPR, KSCP

Tech stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index dropping 2.1%.

In corporate news, Treasure Global (TGL) shares jumped almost 46% after the company said it launched an artificial intelligence robot designed to conduct extended-hour live commerce sessions on TikTok.

Microsoft (MSFT) is preparing to have Amazon.com (AMZN) sign on as a customer for its 365 cloud productivity tools in a deal that could surpass $1 billion, Insider reported Tuesday. Microsoft shares were down 0.6%.

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) shares jumped more than 23% after the company announced a deal with Boeing (BA) to support production stability.

Knightscope (KSCP), a provider of autonomous security robots and emergency communication systems, said Wednesday it sold 10 machines under two new contracts. Its shares were steady.

