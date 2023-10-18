Technology Sector Update for 10/18/2023: MSFT, AMZN, SPR, KSCP

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.6%.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) is preparing to have Amazon.com (AMZN) sign on as a customer for its 365 cloud productivity tools in a deal that could surpass $1 billion, Insider reported Tuesday. Microsoft shares were marginally down.

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) shares jumped past 22% after the company announced a deal with Boeing (BA) to support production stability.

Knightscope (KSCP), a provider of autonomous security robots and emergency communication systems, said Wednesday it sold 10 machines under two new contracts. Its shares rose 1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.