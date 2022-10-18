Technology Sector Update for 10/18/2022: VSH, PATH, CDNS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently up more than 2%.

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) was up more than 6% after saying that it expects its Q3 results to exceed its previous outlook. The company expects to report Q3 revenue of about $925 million, compared with the prior outlook of $860 million to $900 million.

UiPath (PATH) was up more than 3% after saying it has provided artificial intelligence and automation technologies for consumer electronics company Lenovo's human resource division.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) was up more than 2% after saying it has expanded its collaboration with Samsung Foundry to accelerate 3D-IC design.

