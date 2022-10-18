Technology
VSH

Technology Sector Update for 10/18/2022: VSH, PATH, CDNS, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently up more than 2%.

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) was up more than 6% after saying that it expects its Q3 results to exceed its previous outlook. The company expects to report Q3 revenue of about $925 million, compared with the prior outlook of $860 million to $900 million.

UiPath (PATH) was up more than 3% after saying it has provided artificial intelligence and automation technologies for consumer electronics company Lenovo's human resource division.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) was up more than 2% after saying it has expanded its collaboration with Samsung Foundry to accelerate 3D-IC design.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VSHPATHCDNSXLKSOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular