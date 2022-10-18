Technology Sector Update for 10/18/2022: LMT,CRM,SWIR,SW.TO,SMTC

Technology stocks were advancing on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining just 0.1% in afternoon trading.

In company news, Lockheed Martin (LMT) shares gained 9.4% after the aerospace and defense contractor reported an increase in non-GAAP Q3 earnings to $6.87 per share, up from $6.60 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 25 by $0.16 per share.

Salesforce (CRM) shares climbed 5% after Jeff Smith, the founder of the Starboard Value activist hedge fund, said during a television interview on Tuesday it owns a "significant" stake in the customer-relationship management software firm. Smith did not provide specifics of his investment during the CNBC interview.

Sierra Wireless (SWIR) stock declined 5.2% after the Canadian networking equipment company and specialty chipmaker Semtech (SMTC) Tuesday said the US Department of Justice has asked for additional information and documentary materials about Semtech's proposed acquisition of Sierra, extending the government's anti-trust review of the deal by at least another 30 days. The companies also said Canadian regulators earlier this month signed off on the deal, issuing a no-action letter on Oct. 3. Semtech shares were down nearly 2% in afternoon trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.