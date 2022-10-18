Technology Sector Update for 10/18/2022: INPX,LMT,CRM,SWIR,SW.TO,SMTC

Technology stocks eased slightly in their Tuesday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.8% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 0.4% in afternoon trading.

In company news, Inpixon (INPX) tumbled almost 42% after the smart-office apps company priced a $15 million private placement of more than 2.56 million common shares and pre-funded warrants at $5.85 apiece, or nearly 36% under Monday's closing price. The lone institutional investor also received five-year warrants to buy up to 3.85 million additional shares exercisable at $5.85 per share.

Sierra Wireless (SWIR) stock declined 4.7% after the Canadian networking equipment company and specialty chipmaker Semtech (SMTC) Tuesday said the US Department of Justice has asked for additional information and documentary materials about Semtech's proposed acquisition of Sierra, extending the government's anti-trust review of the deal by at least another 30 days. Semtech shares were down nearly 2% in afternoon trading.

Among gainers, Salesforce (CRM) climbed 4.5% after Jeff Smith, the founder of the Starboard Value activist hedge fund, said during a television interview Tuesday he owns a "significant" stake in the customer-relationship software firm. Smith did not provide specifics of his investment during the CNBC interview.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) shares rose 8.8% after the aerospace and defense contractor reported an increase in non-GAAP Q3 earnings to $6.87 per share, up from $6.60 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 25 by $0.16 per share.

