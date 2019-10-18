Technology Sector Update for 10/18/2019: TEAM, SHOP, LDOS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.33%

AAPL: +0.05%

IBM: +0.11%

CSCO: +0.13%

GOOG: Flat

Technology heavyweights were mostly gaining pre-market Friday.

In other sector news:

(-) Atlassian (TEAM) was slightly lower after it booked fiscal Q1 results that topped Wall Street expectations and provided upbeat fiscal Q2 outlook.

(+) Shopify (SHOP) was recently gaining as the e-commerce platform said it has completed its $450 million acquisition of fulfillment-services company 6 River Systems Inc.

(=) Leidos Holdings (LDOS) was unchanged after it was awarded a six-year follow-up contract worth $47 million by the US Air Force to provide technical support services for the Air Force Technical Applications Center's US National Data Center system.

