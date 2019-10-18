Technology Sector Update for 10/18/2019: SIFY,DAVA,TEAM

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were sharply lower again in Friday trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 sliding nearly 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking almost 1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Sify Technologies (SIFY) fell over 2% after the Indian interrelated communication technologies company earlier Friday reported non-GAAP net income of INR191 million during its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30, falling from its INR253 million profit during the same quarter last year.

In other sector news:

(-) Endava (DAVA) declined 1.7%. Needham & Co. began coverage of the technology services company with a buy investment rating and a $46 price target.

(-) Atlassian (TEAM) tumbled more than 7%. The productivity software firm reported non-IFRS net income of $0.28 per share during its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30, up from $0.20 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue rose 36% year-over-year to $$363.4 million, also exceeding the $351.8 million analyst mean.

