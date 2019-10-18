Technology Sector Update for 10/18/2019: ORCL,SIFY,DAVA,TEAM

Technology
Technology stocks narrowed some of their prior declines, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 sliding more than 0.6% in late trade this afternoon while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking over 0.7%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Oracle (ORCL) was fractionally lower in late trade. The enterprise software firm said co-CEO Mark Hurd died earlier Friday, five weeks after he began a medical leave of absence. The cause of death was not disclosed. Hurd joined Oracle one month after he resigned as chief executive at computer-maker HP (HPQ) in August 2010 after a company investigation of his relationship with a female contractor concluded he violated HP's business standards.

In other sector news:

(-) Sify Technologies (SIFY) was down 1% in late Friday trading. The Indian interrelated communication technologies company earlier Friday reported non-GAAP net income of INR191 million during its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30, falling from its INR253 million profit during the same quarter last year.

(-) Endava (DAVA) declined fractionally. Needham & Co. began coverage of the technology services company with a buy investment rating and a $46 price target.

(-) Atlassian (TEAM) tumbled 5%. The productivity software firm reported non-IFRS net income of $0.28 per share during its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30, up from $0.20 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue rose 36% year-over-year to $$363.4 million, also exceeding the $351.8 million analyst mean.

