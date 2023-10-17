News & Insights

Technology
NTCT

Technology Sector Update for 10/17/2023: NTCT, ERIC, TWKS, XLK, XSD

October 17, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were lower pre-bell Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was declining by 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was down 0.5%.

NetScout Systems (NTCT) was shedding over 22% in value after saying it now expects fiscal 2024 non-GAAP diluted earnings between $2 and $2.20 per share versus its previous guidance of $2.20 to $2.32. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $2.27 normalized.

Ericsson (ERIC) was down more than 3% after it reported a Q3 loss of 9.21 Swedish kronor ($0.84) per diluted share, swinging from earnings of 1.56 kronor per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of 0.32 krona per share.

Thoughtworks (TWKS) and Australia-based hipages Group, an online trade marketplace and a job management platform, agreed to a partnership to offer a one-stop platform for tradespeople to manage and grow their businesses. Thoughtworks was over 2% lower in premarket activity.

