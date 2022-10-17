Technology Sector Update for 10/17/2022: SPLK,NET,GFS,WATT

Technology stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 3.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.3% in late trading.

In company news, Splunk (SPLK) climbed 5.5% following reports Starboard Value was pressing the data analytics firm to increase its share price after recently accumulating nearly 5% of its stock. Starboard CEO Jeff Smith is expected to discuss its investment in Splunk at a conference Tuesday for activist investors, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

Cloudflare (NET) rose more than 13% after Wells Fargo raised its stock rating for the cloud services company to overweight from equal weight and also increased its price target for Cloudflare shares by $3 to $65.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) gained 3.8% after Monday saying it will receive $30 million in new federal funding to support the development of its gallium nitride on silicon semiconductors at its plant in Vermont.

Energous (WATT) added 2.5% after Monday announcing a new partnership combining its WattUp wireless recharging technology with NGK's lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for use with sensors, tracking tools, and other internet-of-things devices.

