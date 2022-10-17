Technology
Technology Sector Update for 10/17/2022: NET,GFS,WATT

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Cloudflare (NET) rose more than 14% after Wells Fargo raised its stock rating for the cloud services company to overweight from equal-weight and also increased its price target for Cloudflare shares by $3 to $65.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) gained 2.6% after Monday saying it will receive $30 million in new federal funding to support the development of its gallium nitride on silicon semiconductors at its plant in Vermont.

Energous (WATT) added 1% after Monday announcing a new partnership combining its WattUp wireless recharging technology with NGK's lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for use with sensors, tracking tools and other internet-of-things devices.

