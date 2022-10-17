Technology Sector Update for 10/17/2022: ERIC, SPLK, AVGO, VMW, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were higher pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up about 2.1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing 2%.

Ericsson (ERIC) was advancing nearly 3% after saying it has entered into a long-term strategic 5G contract with Indian communications service provider Reliance Jio Infocomm to roll out 5G standalone in India.

Splunk (SPLK) will be pushed by activist investor Starboard Value, which has a nearly 5% stake in the software maker, to take measures to increase its stock price, according to media reports. Splunk was up more than 8% recently.

Broadcom (AVGO) is looking to secure early approval from the European Union's antitrust regulator for its planned $61 billion acquisition of VMware (VMW) by highlighting competition with other cloud computing majors, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Broadcom was recently climbing 1.8%.

