Technology Sector Update for 10/17/2019: LLNW,TTCO,IBM

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.66%

AAPL 0.00%

IBM -6.11%

CSCO +0.15%

GOOG +0.83%

Technology stocks were mostly lower in recent trading, with shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 sinking almost 0.4% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was scratching out a less than 0.1% advance.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Limelight Networks (LLNW) rose more than 21% on Thursday after the company reported a 4% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels to $51.3 million and topping the $49.9 million Capital IQ consensus. Excluding one-time items, the internet content delivery company earned $0.01 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, matching analyst estimates.

In other sector news:

(+) Technical Communications (TCCO) rose 2% after the networking equipment company late Wednesday said it received a continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select market through Dec. 13 following a hearings panel decision on Monday. In order to regain compliance after the Dec. 13 deadline the company will need to file its Form 10-K annual report showing $500,000 or more in yearly net income from continuing operations.

(-) IBM (IBM) declined more than 6% after the company reported a 4% slide in Q3 revenue compared with the same quarter last year to $18.0 billion and trailing the Capital IQ consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.